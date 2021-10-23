Farmers wait to sell cotton in Shawan, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the largest cotton-growing area in China. Photo: Xinhua
G7 says there is no place for ‘state-sponsored’ forced labour in veiled dig at China’s Xinjiang policies
- G7 trade ministers vow to eliminate the practice and express concern about it being imposed on vulnerable people and minorities
- Western criticism of China’s treatment of the Uygurs has intensified amid allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang cotton production
Topic | G7
