British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed caution over the role of Chinese state-owned firms in nuclear power projects. Photo: Reuters
China warns Britain to ‘think twice’ about Aukus pact and warns of nuclear proliferation risk
- Wang Yi tells British counterpart Liz Truss that the alliance with the US and Australia could ‘trigger an arms race and provoke confrontation’
- Meanwhile Truss warns in newspaper interview against UK becoming ‘dependent’ on China for sensitive projects such as nuclear power plants
Topic | Aukus alliance
