British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed caution over the role of Chinese state-owned firms in nuclear power projects. Photo: Reuters British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed caution over the role of Chinese state-owned firms in nuclear power projects. Photo: Reuters
China warns Britain to ‘think twice’ about Aukus pact and warns of nuclear proliferation risk

  • Wang Yi tells British counterpart Liz Truss that the alliance with the US and Australia could ‘trigger an arms race and provoke confrontation’
  • Meanwhile Truss warns in newspaper interview against UK becoming ‘dependent’ on China for sensitive projects such as nuclear power plants

Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:11pm, 23 Oct, 2021

