Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China has warned of the risks of regional nuclear proliferation posed by the Aukus deal. Photo: Handout
Why Asean may think twice before standing with China over Aukus
- China has come out strongly against the trilateral security deal as posing hidden dangers to regional peace and stability
- But with opinion among Asean members divided, and many wary of China’s own military build-up, Beijing’s regional drive could well face a few hurdles
Topic | Aukus alliance
Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China has warned of the risks of regional nuclear proliferation posed by the Aukus deal. Photo: Handout