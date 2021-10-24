The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world. Photo: AFP
DR Congo’s rethink of logging deals ahead of COP26 climate change summit could hit Chinese firms
- The government is keen to emphasise its environmental credentials and fears illegal contracts have put US$1 billion international conservation funding at risk
- Chinese firms are not directly targeted, but the country is the biggest export market for rosewood – a resource targeted by illegal logging operations
Topic | China-Africa relations
The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world. Photo: AFP