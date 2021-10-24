The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world. Photo: AFP The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world. Photo: AFP
The Congo Basin is home to the second largest rainforest in the world. Photo: AFP
DR Congo’s rethink of logging deals ahead of COP26 climate change summit could hit Chinese firms

  • The government is keen to emphasise its environmental credentials and fears illegal contracts have put US$1 billion international conservation funding at risk
  • Chinese firms are not directly targeted, but the country is the biggest export market for rosewood – a resource targeted by illegal logging operations

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Oct, 2021

