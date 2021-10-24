Video footage released by China of last year’s deadly clash in the Galwan valley. Photo: AFP Video footage released by China of last year’s deadly clash in the Galwan valley. Photo: AFP
China passes law to strengthen border security amid ongoing tensions with India and terrorism fears

  • Legislation authorises use of police weapons against illegal crossers and blockades
  • Country shares border with 14 neighbours and is also concerned about Covid-19 crossing into China and the possible terror threat from Afghanistan

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 9:58pm, 24 Oct, 2021

