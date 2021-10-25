Beijing took a seat at the UN in 1971. On Monday, in marking the 50th anniversary, China’s President Xi Jinping said Beijing opposed “zero-sum confrontation” and “all forms of hegemony and power politics” while calling for peaceful coexistence. Photo: UNMISS Photo Beijing took a seat at the UN in 1971. On Monday, in marking the 50th anniversary, China’s President Xi Jinping said Beijing opposed “zero-sum confrontation” and “all forms of hegemony and power politics” while calling for peaceful coexistence. Photo: UNMISS Photo
China’s 50 years at UN: Xi Jinping says international rules and order must not be dominated by one power

  • China’s president takes a veiled swipe at US and calls for peaceful coexistence while marking 50th anniversary of Beijing assuming a seat at the UN
  • Speech comes after US State Department says it discussed with Taiwanese foreign ministry expanding island’s participation in international forums such as UN

Updated: 1:34pm, 25 Oct, 2021

