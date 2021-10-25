Cui Tiankai stepped down in June as China’s longest-serving ambassador to the United States. Photo: Reuters Cui Tiankai stepped down in June as China’s longest-serving ambassador to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Beijing will never let Taipei participate in UN, former envoy to US says

  • Cui Tiankai says talks between US and Taiwanese officials for ‘meaningful’ UN role ‘totally went against the tide of history’
  • He says 1971 resolution that expelled the island from the global body made clear there was ‘only one China’

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:42pm, 25 Oct, 2021

