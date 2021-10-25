China runs a total of 13 Confucius Institutes with different educational institutions in Germany. Photo: Handout
Chinese pressure blamed as Xi Jinping book events are cancelled in Germany
- Lectures on the book, co-authored by a pair of German journalists, were pulled at the last minute. One cancellation came after a Chinese consulate intervened
- The embassy in Berlin slammed what it saw as irresponsible remarks but did not deny the chain of events as reported
Topic | Xi Jinping
