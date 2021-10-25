Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of a Taliban delegation, arrives for talks with foreign diplomats in Qatar’s capital Doha on October 12. Photo: AFP Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of a Taliban delegation, arrives for talks with foreign diplomats in Qatar’s capital Doha on October 12. Photo: AFP
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of a Taliban delegation, arrives for talks with foreign diplomats in Qatar’s capital Doha on October 12. Photo: AFP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to meet Afghan Taliban leaders in Doha

  • Talks to mark the first high-level engagement since the militant group took power in Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops
  • Wang will then embark on a two-day trip to four European nations: Greece, Serbia, Albania and Italy

Catherine Wong
Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Oct, 2021

