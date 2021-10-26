This is the handwritten note of Meng Wanzhou's phone passcodes, that was handed by Canadian border officer Scott Kirkland to Canadian police on the day of her arrest, in breach of privacy laws. Photo: Supreme Court of British Columbia
Court orders Canadian police to destroy note with Meng Wanzhou’s phone passwords, return her devices
- The passwords were jotted down by a Canadian border officer, then given to police in breach of privacy laws after her arrest in Vancouver
- Devices seized from Meng included a Huawei phone, an iPhone, an Apple laptop and an iPad
