Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks on screen during the Tokyo-Beijing Forum on Monday. Next year, China and Japan will mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of bilateral diplomatic ties. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan ties: foreign minister asks Tokyo to work with Beijing, but ‘don’t step out of line’
- Beijing-Tokyo Forum told of China’s hope for mutual exchanges with Japan and cooperation on supply chain stability and carbon emissions
- Survey by forum organisers finds growing negativity in China and Japan in the public’s view towards the other nation over the past year
Topic | China-Japan relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks on screen during the Tokyo-Beijing Forum on Monday. Next year, China and Japan will mark the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of bilateral diplomatic ties. Photo: Kyodo