Taiwan builds ‘ironman’ suit to cut fatigue for troops on the ground at wartime

  • The powered suit from the “Taiwan Ironman” project will allow soldiers to lift heavy objects with ease and move at a maximum speed of 6km per hour
  • Unveiling comes amid a spike in cross-strait tensions and US worries about Taiwan’s combat readiness

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:47pm, 26 Oct, 2021

The battery-powered exoskeleton, developed by Taiwan’s top weapons maker, will enhance troop mobility and endurance. Photo: Handout
