The battery-powered exoskeleton, developed by Taiwan’s top weapons maker, will enhance troop mobility and endurance. Photo: Handout
Taiwan builds ‘ironman’ suit to cut fatigue for troops on the ground at wartime
- The powered suit from the “Taiwan Ironman” project will allow soldiers to lift heavy objects with ease and move at a maximum speed of 6km per hour
- Unveiling comes amid a spike in cross-strait tensions and US worries about Taiwan’s combat readiness
Topic | Taiwan
