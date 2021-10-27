The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
South China Sea: US strike group, Japanese warship in joint drills
- They will carry out flight operations, coordinated tactical training and maritime strike exercises, US Navy says
- It comes days after China and Russia wrapped up exercises that were seen as an effort to counter pressure from US and its allies
