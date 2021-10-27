The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: US strike group, Japanese warship in joint drills

  • They will carry out flight operations, coordinated tactical training and maritime strike exercises, US Navy says
  • It comes days after China and Russia wrapped up exercises that were seen as an effort to counter pressure from US and its allies

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is part of a joint naval drill in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE