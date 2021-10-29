Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China urges Sudan’s warring factions to come to the table, pledges to protect Chinese interests

  • Beijing is closely watching developments and will ensure the safety and security of Chinese institutions and people in Sudan, the foreign ministry said
  • At least seven people have been killed in Sudan since Monday as people take to the streets to protest against the power grab

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:33am, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sudanese protesters waving the national flag demonstrate in the capital Khartoum on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE