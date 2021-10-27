A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters
A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | European lawmakers to visit Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials

  • Trip comes as EU-China relations fray and Taipei lobbies for a bilateral investment agreement with the EU
  • An EU trade spokesperson, though, says ‘there is no convincing economic rationale’ for such a deal

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 2:19am, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters
A delegation from the European Parliament is scheduled to travel to Taiwan next week to meet with Taipei officials. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE