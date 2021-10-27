Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, noted on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be attending either G20 or COP26: “President Biden does believe it’s important that he have the opportunity to have a face-to-face engagement with Xi.” Photo: EPA via Bloomberg
US official chides Xi Jinping for his anticipated absence from the G20 and COP26 meetings
- ‘President Xi has chosen not to attend these summits. He‘s chosen not to leave China at all in calendar year 2021,’ National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says
- Joe Biden has yet to meet face-to-face with Xi since becoming US president and wants to by the end of the year
Topic | US-China relations
