Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, noted on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be attending either G20 or COP26: “President Biden does believe it’s important that he have the opportunity to have a face-to-face engagement with Xi.” Photo: EPA via Bloomberg Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, noted on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be attending either G20 or COP26: “President Biden does believe it’s important that he have the opportunity to have a face-to-face engagement with Xi.” Photo: EPA via Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

US official chides Xi Jinping for his anticipated absence from the G20 and COP26 meetings

  • ‘President Xi has chosen not to attend these summits. He‘s chosen not to leave China at all in calendar year 2021,’ National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says
  • Joe Biden has yet to meet face-to-face with Xi since becoming US president and wants to by the end of the year

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 6:10am, 27 Oct, 2021

