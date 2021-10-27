On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US tension: spat escalates after Blinken calls for UN support of Taiwan

  • Observers say secretary of state’s comments are a sign of the US upgrading its support for Taiwan while not yet signalling a major policy change
  • Blinken says letting Taipei take part in international bodies is consistent with US one-China policy, academic argues that policy is becoming an ‘empty shell’

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy NgAmber Wang
Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:17pm, 27 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Taiwan had become a democratic success story and its support for transparency, human rights and the rule of law aligned with the values of the UN. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE