US senators push to upgrade Taiwan’s status in regional development bank

  • Senators introduce bill seeking backing for the island’s admission to the Inter-American Development Bank as a non-borrowing member
  • Aim is to ‘champion Taiwan’s international engagement and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people of Taiwan’, Senator Robert Menendez says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:31pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Washington has made efforts to help boost self-ruled Taiwan’s international presence. Photo: AP
