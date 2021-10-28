Taiwan officials have downplayed remarks by President Tsai Ing-wen, centre, confirming the presence of US military personnel on the island. Photo: AP
Beijing pushes back at US troops on Taiwan but no sudden move expected
- Tsai Ing-wen’s revelation is unlikely to lead to any drastic move, but military preparations against the island may intensify
- Taiwanese officials move quickly to downplay her remarks, which analysts describe as a ‘serious provocation’
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwan officials have downplayed remarks by President Tsai Ing-wen, centre, confirming the presence of US military personnel on the island. Photo: AP