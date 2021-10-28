Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted in Athens by his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Wang Yi warns European nations not to develop ties with Taiwan
- It is ‘especially important to guard against’ countries challenging the one-China principle, the foreign minister says
- Speaking in Athens, he calls ties with Greece an example for other European countries to follow in dealing with Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
