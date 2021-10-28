Premier Li Keqiang said the region should shift to a low-carbon economy as part of the post-pandemic recovery. Photo: Xinhua Premier Li Keqiang said the region should shift to a low-carbon economy as part of the post-pandemic recovery. Photo: Xinhua
China pledges Covid-19 support, puts focus on regional economy in Asean talks

  • Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing will provide US$3 million for emergency medical supplies and is developing a data platform to assess health risks
  • He also tells leaders of the bloc, Japan and South Korea to digitise their economies, streamline industrial chains and discuss ways to cut emissions

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Oct, 2021

