Chinese and Tajik troops conduct a joint exercise in Tajikistan’s mountainous Gorno-Badakhshan region in 2019. The neighbours are said to be deepening security cooperation. Photo: Xinhua
China to build base for Tajikistan police near Afghan border, official says
- Tajik official says Beijing is providing US$8.5 million for the outpost
- But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman ‘not aware of the situation’
