Winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms for US athletes are pictured in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers want to add boycott of China’s Winter Olympics to defence bill
- The amendment proposed by a bipartisan group of senators targets federal spending to support US government employees attending the 2022 Beijing Games
- It calls for an ‘end to the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing human rights abuses, including the Uygur genocide’
Topic | United States
