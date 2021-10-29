Winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms for US athletes are pictured in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms for US athletes are pictured in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers want to add boycott of China’s Winter Olympics to defence bill

  • The amendment proposed by a bipartisan group of senators targets federal spending to support US government employees attending the 2022 Beijing Games
  • It calls for an ‘end to the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing human rights abuses, including the Uygur genocide’

Reuters
Updated: 5:27am, 29 Oct, 2021

Winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms for US athletes are pictured in New York on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
