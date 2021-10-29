FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday that “most of the time” cyber thefts or other intellectual property threats are “coming from the Chinese government or companies under the Chinese government‘s sway”. Photo: AP
FBI director asks US businesses to work more closely with the agency to defeat Chinese espionage efforts
- Christopher Wray says the Chinese government commands a ‘multi-avenue threat’ to acquire technology that requires businesses to help the bureau to combat
- The call was the latest in a series of dire warnings he has issued about Chinese espionage since he became the FBI director in 2017
FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Economic Club of New York on Thursday that “most of the time” cyber thefts or other intellectual property threats are “coming from the Chinese government or companies under the Chinese government‘s sway”. Photo: AP