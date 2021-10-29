China has pledged to more than double its installed wind and solar capacity by 2030 ahead of the Glasgow climate conference. Photo: EPA-EFE
China sends ‘modest’ climate pledge to Glasgow for COP26
- Disappointed observers find no new announcements in China’s updated commitment, leaving them wanting more
- World needs ‘giant leaps’ in 2030 ambitions from all major emitters if net zero target is to be met, they say
Topic | Climate change
