Chinese soldiers and tanks carry out disengagement exercises along the border with India in Ladakh in February. Photo: Handout via AFP Chinese soldiers and tanks carry out disengagement exercises along the border with India in Ladakh in February. Photo: Handout via AFP
What ‘new challenges’ does China’s new border defence law aim to tackle?

  • The country’s first-ever law dedicated to frontier security was made necessary by ‘new problems and challenges’, top legislature says
  • While terror spillover from Afghanistan or violence on the Myanmar border are concerns, the timing of the law suggests pressure on India is the aim

Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:58am, 31 Oct, 2021

