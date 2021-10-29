The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

‘Our defence ties with Taiwan rock solid’, says US diplomat amid Beijing anger over troop revelation

  • Soon after Taiwanese president confirmed US soldiers were training local forces, Sandra Oudkirk says American policy towards Taiwan is clear and unchanged
  • A ‘few soldiers in Taiwan carries greater political significance than military significance’, says Chinese state media outlet

Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence ChungTeddy Ng
Lawrence Chung and Teddy Ng

Updated: 2:05pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE