The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
‘Our defence ties with Taiwan rock solid’, says US diplomat amid Beijing anger over troop revelation
- Soon after Taiwanese president confirmed US soldiers were training local forces, Sandra Oudkirk says American policy towards Taiwan is clear and unchanged
- A ‘few soldiers in Taiwan carries greater political significance than military significance’, says Chinese state media outlet
Topic | US-China relations
The US’ policy towards Taiwan was clear and remained unchanged, said Sandra Oudkirk who heads the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Handout