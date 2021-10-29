Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua
China confirms Xi Jinping will join G20 summit via video link
- The Chinese president will deliver a speech to the October 30-31 gathering of world leaders in Rome
- G20 members account for 80 per cent of global carbon emissions and the meeting is seen as stepping stone to COP26
Topic | G20
