Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua
G20
China /  Diplomacy

China confirms Xi Jinping will join G20 summit via video link

  • The Chinese president will deliver a speech to the October 30-31 gathering of world leaders in Rome
  • G20 members account for 80 per cent of global carbon emissions and the meeting is seen as stepping stone to COP26

Topic |   G20
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:06pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping will address his fellow G20 leaders via video link during the Rome summit. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE