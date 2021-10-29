Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade. Photo: Xinhua
China thanks Serbia for supporting its core concerns as Taiwan continues to cast a shadow over its relations with Europe

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi uses visit to Balkan state to hail the country as a ‘role model’ for European cooperation with China
  • Taipei’s efforts to boost relations with Europe have angered Beijing, which regards the island as a core part of its territory

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Oct, 2021

