Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade. Photo: Xinhua
China thanks Serbia for supporting its core concerns as Taiwan continues to cast a shadow over its relations with Europe
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi uses visit to Balkan state to hail the country as a ‘role model’ for European cooperation with China
- Taipei’s efforts to boost relations with Europe have angered Beijing, which regards the island as a core part of its territory
Topic | China-EU relations
