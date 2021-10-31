Under the current terms of their alliance, South Korean troops are under US command in the event of conflict. Photo: Bloomberg
Prepare for South Korea and US to expand military alliance, China warned
- The US has been trying to use its allies to help contain China and a recent foreign policy paper says these efforts may include Seoul
- Beijing’s worst-case scenario would see the South joining Japan and the US in opposing an attack on Taiwan, but it is not clear if it is willing to do so
