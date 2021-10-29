Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP
Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP
G20
China /  Diplomacy

Will Xi and Putin’s absence make a difference to the G20 and climate change summits?

  • Topics for discussion at the G20 in Rome include ending coal use, Covid-19 vaccine distribution, a global minimum corporate tax and rising energy prices
  • An EU official doesn’t think the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping will adversely affect the potential for deals

Topic |   G20
Finbarr BerminghamRobert Delaney
Finbarr Bermingham in Romeand Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP
Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE