Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP
Will Xi and Putin’s absence make a difference to the G20 and climate change summits?
- Topics for discussion at the G20 in Rome include ending coal use, Covid-19 vaccine distribution, a global minimum corporate tax and rising energy prices
- An EU official doesn’t think the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping will adversely affect the potential for deals
Topic | G20
Italian police officers patrol in front of the Rome convention centre where the G20 meetings will take place starting on Saturday. Photo: AP