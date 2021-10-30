The article may signal that Beijing takes a gloomy view of future relations with the US. Photo: Reuters The article may signal that Beijing takes a gloomy view of future relations with the US. Photo: Reuters
Some US-China decoupling is inevitable, senior China diplomat warns

  • Article for Central Party School’s newspaper says technological rivalry will become a key battleground between China and the West
  • There have been some signs of a thaw recently, but Wang Xiaolong’s comments suggest Beijing has a gloomy view of the future of relations with US

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Oct, 2021

