Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP
Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Explainer |
Support grows for Taiwan to take part in UN, but status change ‘still runs through Beijing’

  • Campaign seeks Taiwan’s ‘robust’ participation in UN agencies, ‘which stand to benefit greatly from its contributions’, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says
  • Even so, China wields strong influence in the United Nations and Taiwan would need to improve its relations with the mainland, analysts say

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:44pm, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP
Support has grown in recent months for Taiwan’s participation in the UN. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE