Pope Francis (right) meets US President Joe Biden at the Vatican City on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Caution at the Vatican amid US-China tussle over Taiwan

  • The Holy See is taking a wait-and-see approach to cutting ties with Taipei and connecting with Beijing, analysts say
  • ‘Vatican remains concerned’ about religious policies on the mainland while facing possible pressure to join a US-led democratic alliance

Mimi Lau
Updated: 9:34am, 31 Oct, 2021

