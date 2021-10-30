Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP
Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing accuses US of ‘sabotaging’ Taiwan Strait peace and warns EU it is putting good relations at risk

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi responds to Washington’s call to give Taiwan greater UN role by saying it has no international status except as part of China
  • Beijing also hits back at Brussels after EU leaders criticise its ‘unjustified’ attacks on Lithuania over its relations with Taipei

Topic |   Taiwan
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:28pm, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP
Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE