Tensions have been rising in the Taiwan Strait as the mainland seeks to up the militry pressure on the island. Photo: AP
Beijing accuses US of ‘sabotaging’ Taiwan Strait peace and warns EU it is putting good relations at risk
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi responds to Washington’s call to give Taiwan greater UN role by saying it has no international status except as part of China
- Beijing also hits back at Brussels after EU leaders criticise its ‘unjustified’ attacks on Lithuania over its relations with Taipei
