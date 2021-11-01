Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP
Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Will African conflicts threaten China’s business as usual approach?

  • Chinese investments in three countries – Ethiopia, Guinea and Sudan – could be threatened by wars and coups even though Beijing traditionally prefers to stay neutral
  • China’s vast range of infrastructure projects are particularly vulnerable to unrest and some observers believe there may be a long-term impact on investment

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP
Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan call for the ousted government to be restored. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE