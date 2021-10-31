China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China dismisses ‘politically motivated’ US intelligence report into Covid-19 origins

  • Foreign ministry spokesman attacks intelligence agencies’ ‘deplorable’ track record of falsification and says their use is ‘ironclad proof of politicisation’
  • The report, ordered by Joe Biden, could not determine whether the virus infected humans through natural contact or as the result of a lab accident

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 9:09pm, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE