China has rejected any suggestion the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China dismisses ‘politically motivated’ US intelligence report into Covid-19 origins
- Foreign ministry spokesman attacks intelligence agencies’ ‘deplorable’ track record of falsification and says their use is ‘ironclad proof of politicisation’
- The report, ordered by Joe Biden, could not determine whether the virus infected humans through natural contact or as the result of a lab accident
Topic | US-China relations
