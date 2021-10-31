The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
G20 leaders promise to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C but fail to offer firm commitments
- Final statement from Rome summit recognises that the 1.5C target will have a much lower impact than 2C but does not go beyond 2016 Paris Agreement goals
- The talks concluded with no agreement on phasing out coal use or providing US$100bn in climate financing to developing countries
Topic | G20
The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters