The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
G20
China /  Diplomacy

G20 leaders promise to try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C but fail to offer firm commitments

  • Final statement from Rome summit recognises that the 1.5C target will have a much lower impact than 2C but does not go beyond 2016 Paris Agreement goals
  • The talks concluded with no agreement on phasing out coal use or providing US$100bn in climate financing to developing countries

Topic |   G20
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Rome

Updated: 10:15pm, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
The G20 leaders represent the source of 80 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE