Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link, is on show at a shopping centre in Beijing, China, on October 31, 2021. The G20 summit was a prelude to COP26 in Glasgow. Photo: Reuters
Despite not going to COP26, President Xi will lay out China’s climate position and pledges in writing

  • Xi, who has not left China since the coronavirus pandemic began, expected to be the only world leader to give COP26 address in writing
  • UN Secretary General Guterres puts ‘unfulfilled hopes’ of G20 behind him and looks to Glasgow leaders meeting ‘to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive’

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 2:34pm, 1 Nov, 2021

