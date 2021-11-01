Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured addressing world leaders at the G20 meeting in Rome via video link, is on show at a shopping centre in Beijing, China, on October 31, 2021. The G20 summit was a prelude to COP26 in Glasgow. Photo: Reuters
Despite not going to COP26, President Xi will lay out China’s climate position and pledges in writing
- Xi, who has not left China since the coronavirus pandemic began, expected to be the only world leader to give COP26 address in writing
- UN Secretary General Guterres puts ‘unfulfilled hopes’ of G20 behind him and looks to Glasgow leaders meeting ‘to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive’
Topic | COP26
