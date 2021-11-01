Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s confirmation that US military personnel were on the island ended 40 years a tacit understanding between Beijing and Washington, analysts said. Photo: EPA-EFE
US military presence in Taiwan an ‘open secret’ for decades
- Last week’s revelation by Tsai Ing-wen broke 40 years of a ‘tacit mutual understanding’ between Beijing and Washington
- US military personnel have been deployed to the island as ‘advisers’ since diplomatic ties with Taipei ended in 1979, analysts said
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s confirmation that US military personnel were on the island ended 40 years a tacit understanding between Beijing and Washington, analysts said. Photo: EPA-EFE