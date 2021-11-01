Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as he arrives for the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as he arrives for the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as he arrives for the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese foreign minister seeks to mend fences with EU in Rome

  • Wang Yi held separate meetings with Italian and Dutch leaders and his French counterpart on sidelines of G20 summit
  • Tensions have escalated between China and the bloc over a growing list of issues including Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan

Topic |   China-EU relations
Laura Zhou
Updated: 5:30pm, 1 Nov, 2021

