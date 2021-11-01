Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to hold talks before the end of the year. Photo: AFP Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to hold talks before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to hold talks before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan is the main problem for Xi-Biden talks, Chinese observers say

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi said ‘political preparations’ were needed for next phase of exchanges, in meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • According to observers he was mostly referring to controlling tensions over Taiwan to create the conditions for the two leaders to meet

Topic |   US-China relations
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Nov, 2021

