Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to hold talks before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Taiwan is the main problem for Xi-Biden talks, Chinese observers say
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi said ‘political preparations’ were needed for next phase of exchanges, in meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- According to observers he was mostly referring to controlling tensions over Taiwan to create the conditions for the two leaders to meet
Topic | US-China relations
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to hold talks before the end of the year. Photo: AFP