WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the new advisory group would be set up in July, and applications opened the following month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus origins: WHO calls for more experts to apply to join Sago team
- UN health body has reopened applications for three days, soon after public consultation on original nominees closed
- The new advisory group will be tasked with guiding research into the origins of this and future outbreaks
