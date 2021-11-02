TSMC founder and former CEO Morris Chang speaks during his nomination by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as the island’s representative to the Apec conference, in Taipei on November 2. Photo: dpa
Taiwan to rally backers at Apec for bid to join Pacific trade pact
- Beijing, which has also applied to join the CPTPP, opposes Taipei’s membership
- Apec economic leaders meeting virtually next week will be urged to consider Taiwan’s track record on support for free trade
Topic | Taiwan
TSMC founder and former CEO Morris Chang speaks during his nomination by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as the island’s representative to the Apec conference, in Taipei on November 2. Photo: dpa