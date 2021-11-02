The FCCC statement is the latest sign of tensions between China and the global community over the Winter Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Beijing Olympics organisers have ‘stymied’ foreign media coverage, group says
- FCCC urges IOC for more access, saying journalists have been excluded from news conferences, venue visits and other events
- Foreign ministry says Covid-19 restrictions have made it necessary to limit access and dismisses claims of insufficient information
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
