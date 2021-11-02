Volunteers bypass fences to carry out monitoring activities near a military facility in Shanghai. Photo: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Volunteers bypass fences to carry out monitoring activities near a military facility in Shanghai. Photo: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission
China says foreign-funded NGO’s coastal ocean data could be used for spying

  • Top law enforcement agency says sensitive data collected posed potential security threat and helped foreign entities ‘smear’ China
  • As many as 22 of the NGO’s monitoring sites were close to China’s military facilities, according to the PLA Navy

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:08pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Volunteers bypass fences to carry out monitoring activities near a military facility in Shanghai. Photo: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission
