Volunteers bypass fences to carry out monitoring activities near a military facility in Shanghai. Photo: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission
China says foreign-funded NGO’s coastal ocean data could be used for spying
- Top law enforcement agency says sensitive data collected posed potential security threat and helped foreign entities ‘smear’ China
- As many as 22 of the NGO’s monitoring sites were close to China’s military facilities, according to the PLA Navy
Topic | South China Sea
Volunteers bypass fences to carry out monitoring activities near a military facility in Shanghai. Photo: The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission