The establishment of a global carbon market could yield huge investments in projects to combat climate change. Photo: Reuters
COP26: China optimistic on climate markets deal after ‘wasted’ years
- Hard work needed to catch up after the US under Donald Trump ‘gave up’ on 2015 Paris Agreement, says top Chinese climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua
- Despite US-China tensions, he says he expects a deal on a global carbon market that could yield huge investments in projects to combat climate change
