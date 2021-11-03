US President Joe Biden presents at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. China’s ambassador to the UN has countered US criticism of President Xi Jinping’s absence from the summit with comments on US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Photo: AFP
COP26: China urges US to look at its own record on climate action after Biden condemns Xi’s absence
- ‘We are not the one who withdrew from the #ParisAgreement’: China’s ambassador to the UN says on Twitter
- Criticism levelled at China includes that President Xi has not shown up at Glasgow summit and a reluctance by Beijing to embrace more ambitious climate targets
Topic | COP26
