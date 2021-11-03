China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP
China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese students being ‘harassed and interrogated’ in US, education ministry says

  • Those studying in STEM fields have been subject to more scrutiny since August, according to notice
  • It says some have been deported and had their electronic devices confiscated before they left the country

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:07pm, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP
China remains the biggest source of international students in the United States. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE