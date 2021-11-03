British, Japanese and US warships pictured during a carrier group excercise in the Philippine Sea. Photo: Handout
US stepping up operations in South China Sea, researchers say
- Think tank says the US is carrying out dozens of reconnaissance flights each month and there has also been an upsurge in naval activity
- Number of operations means there is an urgent need for a code of conduct to avoid accidents, according to one analyst
Topic | South China Sea
